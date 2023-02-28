NHPC gets approval for Rs 31,867 crore project in Arunachal Pradesh - shares rise

NHPC had received the Union Cabinet approval for the Dibang Multipurpose Project in July 2019.
State-owned hydropower producer NHPC shares gained more than 2 percent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company announced receiving approval for expenditure of Rs 1,600 crore on pre-investment activities and various clearances for the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP
Feb 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
How a geopolitical stance changed the course for Indian bananas and apples
Feb 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The estimated cost of the 2,880 MW (240 MW x 12) project, which is billed as the largest hydro-power project to be constructed in India, is around Rs 31,876 crore and will produce 11,223 million units of power in a 90 percent dependable year, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges on Monday.
NHPC informed the bourses that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has accorded approval for incurring expenditure on the project.
The government has also approved a budgetary support of Rs 6,159.40 crore towards flood moderation component and Rs 556.15 crore towards enabling infrastructure (roads/ bridges etc.) for the project.
NHPC had received the Union Cabinet approval for the Dibang Multipurpose Project in July 2019.
The project is located on river Dibang in Lower Dibang Valley district of
NHPC has all statutory clearances such as TEC, Environment
Shares of NHPC are trading 1 percent higher at Rs 38.80.