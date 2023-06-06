homemarket Newsstocks NewsNexus Select Trust to raise Rs 1,000 crore in two tranches through the issue of NCDs

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 1,000 crore in two tranches through the issue of NCDs

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 1,000 crore in two tranches through the issue of NCDs
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 5:32:41 PM IST (Published)

This exercise is a part of the Rs 2,350 crore fund raising approval that the manager of Nexus Select Trust, Nexus Select Mall Management Pvt. Ltd., had given last month through the issue of debt instruments.

Nexus Select Trust announced on Tuesday that its board has approved the proposal to raise Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the issuance of a total of 1 lakh NCDs through two tranches at its meeting held on June 6.


Nexus Select Trust will issue a total of 70,000 listed, rated, secured, redeemable, rupee-denominated NCDs having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 700 crore in the first tranche or ‘Tranche A’. The debentures will be issued for a tenure of three years.

The company’s Board also approved to issue 30,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each for an aggregate amount of Rs 300 crore in the second tranche or ‘Tranche B’ for a total of five years.

Proceeds of this issue will be used for investments in the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of Nexus Select Trust through loans, shares and other securities, fully or partially refinance debt at SPVs of the company, and the refinancing of the debt of acquired assets and acquisition of assets.

It will also be utilised for refurbishment expenses, along with the requirements of working capital at underlying SPVs of Nexus Select Trust, and for general corporate purposes including fee payments and other expenses.

This exercise is a part of the Rs 2,350 crore fund raising approval that the manager of Nexus Select Trust, Nexus Select Mall Management Pvt. Ltd., had given last month through the issue of debt instruments.

Shares of Nexus Select Trust closed at Rs 105.78 apiece, up 0.52 percent, on BSE on Tuesday.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Recommended Articles

View All
iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer

iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer

Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Zoomed Out: RBI Policy — prepare for growth upgrades, inflation downgrades

Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore

Jun 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest: Third party insurer can’t deduct Mediclaim from the compensation

Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read