Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 1,000 crore in two tranches through the issue of NCDs

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 1,000 crore in two tranches through the issue of NCDs

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 1,000 crore in two tranches through the issue of NCDs
Jun 6, 2023 5:32:41 PM IST

This exercise is a part of the Rs 2,350 crore fund raising approval that the manager of Nexus Select Trust, Nexus Select Mall Management Pvt. Ltd., had given last month through the issue of debt instruments.

Nexus Select Trust announced on Tuesday that its board has approved the proposal to raise Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the issuance of a total of 1 lakh NCDs through two tranches at its meeting held on June 6.


Nexus Select Trust will issue a total of 70,000 listed, rated, secured, redeemable, rupee-denominated NCDs having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 700 crore in the first tranche or ‘Tranche A’. The debentures will be issued for a tenure of three years.

X