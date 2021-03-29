New SEBI rule on spoofing will disable errant traders for 15 minutes and more from Apr 5 Updated : March 29, 2021 05:41 PM IST The new measures shall be applicable on the daily trading activity at the Client or Proprietary account level in a security or a contract. As per the new order-based surveillance measures, if the order to trade ratio is more than 50, the account will get disabled. Published : March 29, 2021 05:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply