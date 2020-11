Market

New Listing: Equitas Small Finance Bank lists at Rs 31, a 6% discount to issue price

Updated : November 02, 2020 10:05 AM IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank listed at Rs 31 on BSE, a 6 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 33 per share.

The company's Rs 517.6 crore initial public offer (IPO) was open for subscription from October 20 till October 22.