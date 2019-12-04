#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
CSB Bank makes strong stock market debut, lists at 41% premium

Updated : December 04, 2019 10:20 AM IST

CSB Bank shares rose as much a 48.2 percent to Rs 289 per share on BSE.
CSB Bank’s Rs 410-crore IPO was subscribed 87 times last week.
Overall, the issue had received bids worth Rs 19,586 crore.
