CSB Bank makes strong stock market debut, lists at 41% premium

Kerala-based private lender CSB Bank (formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank) made a debut on bourses on Wednesday listing at Rs 275 per share on BSE, up 41 percent from its issue price of Rs 195. CSB Bank’s Rs 410-crore IPO was subscribed 87 times last week.

CSB Bank shares rose as much a 56 percent to Rs 304 per share on BSE. At 10:16 am, the stock price was trading 53.5 percent higher at Rs 299.35.

On the NSE, the CSB Bank shares listed at Rs 275 per share, up 41.01 percent from its issue price of Rs 195 per share. Intraday, the stock jumped as much as 51.28 percent to Rs 295 per share.

The CSB Bank IPO closed on November 26 and had received a strong subscription. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 164.68 times, qualified institutional buyers 62.18 times and retail investors at 44.53 times.

Overall, the issue had received bids worth Rs 19,586 crore.

The public issue comprised of fresh issue of Rs 24 crore and offer for sale of 1.97 crore shares by selling shareholders including HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, Federal Bank etc.

Most brokerages advised 'subscribe' for the issue as it has a strong channel network and is a trusted brand in South India. The bank also has a strong capital base for growth and a well-established SME business and most of its retail offerings are driven by strong gold demand, they said.

