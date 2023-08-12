New Jaisa Technologies files draft prospectus with NSE Emerge for IPO

NewJaisa Technologies said it aims to be the market leader in providing best-in-class, quality-checked refurbished electronics at affordable and economical prices.

New Jaisa Technologies, a full-stack Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) electronics brand headquartered in Bengaluru, has filed its Draft Prospectus with NSE Emerge for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The raised capital shall be strategically allocated towards expansion of facility and building an omnichannel proprietary framework for process-oriented refurbishment, New Jaisa said in a statement.

NewJaisa Technologies said it aims to be the market leader in providing best-in-class, quality-checked refurbished electronics at affordable and economical prices.

Commenting on the IPO filing, Vishesh Handa, CEO, and Co-Founder of New Jaisa Technologies Ltd, said, "The IPO will allow us to further expand our operations, strengthen our market position, and enhance our product offerings. We believe that this will be a great opportunity for investors to be a part of our growth story and share in our success."

Indorient Financial Services Limited is the lead manager for the proposed IPO and Pooja EquiResearch Pvt, Mumbai is acting as the advisor to the Company.