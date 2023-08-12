New Jaisa Technologies files draft prospectus with NSE Emerge for IPO

1 Min Read
NewJaisa Technologies said it aims to be the market leader in providing best-in-class, quality-checked refurbished electronics at affordable and economical prices.
New Jaisa Technologies, a full-stack Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) electronics brand headquartered in Bengaluru, has filed its Draft Prospectus with NSE Emerge for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The raised capital shall be strategically allocated towards expansion of facility and building an omnichannel proprietary framework for process-oriented refurbishment, New Jaisa said in a statement.
NewJaisa Technologies said it aims to be the market leader in providing best-in-class, quality-checked refurbished electronics at affordable and economical prices.
Commenting on the IPO filing, Vishesh Handa, CEO, and Co-Founder of New Jaisa Technologies Ltd, said, "The IPO will allow us to further expand our operations, strengthen our market position, and enhance our product offerings. We believe that this will be a great opportunity for investors to be a part of our growth story and share in our success."
Indorient Financial Services Limited is the lead manager for the proposed IPO and Pooja EquiResearch Pvt, Mumbai is acting as the advisor to the Company.
First Published: Aug 12, 2023 11:56 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill
Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?
Aug 12, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Monetary Policy Review | RBI maintains status quo on key policy rates and raises inflation projection
Aug 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance
Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read