Here are the factors why Neuland Laboratories surged 25% in two sessions

Neuland Laboratories attributed the recovery in EBITDA margin to a change in product mix and various cost-optimisation measures.

Shares of Neuland Laboratories have surged 25 percent over the last two trading sessions after its September quarter results, in which EBITDA margin recovered to a multi-quarter high.

The stock ended 20 percent higher on Thursday, following which it gained another 5 percent on Friday. It also hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,888, on an intraday basis on Friday.

The company's EBITDA margin for the September quarter were back above the mark of 20 percent, jumping to 24 percent from 16.6 percent during the same period last year. The recovery was attributed to a shift in business mix towards higher margin products and various cost optimisation initiatives.

Other parameters like revenue increased 14 percent from last year while net profit saw a four-fold jump to Rs 38 crore from Rs 10 crore last year.

Even when compared to the June quarter, the company's topline grew 38 percent while the margin expanded 11 percentage points.

Neuland Laboratories is a pharmaceutical manufacturer that provides active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), complex intermediates and custom manufacturing solutions services to customers located in around 80 countries.

Shares of Neuland Laboratories ended 5 percent higher at Rs 1,780.