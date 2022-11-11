    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Here are the factors why Neuland Laboratories surged 25% in two sessions

    Here are the factors why Neuland Laboratories surged 25% in two sessions

    Here are the factors why Neuland Laboratories surged 25% in two sessions
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Ekta Batra   |Ekta Batra  IST (Published)

    Neuland Laboratories attributed the recovery in EBITDA margin to a change in product mix and various cost-optimisation measures.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Neuland Lab share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    FTX dominos continue to fall: All that’s happened in the last 24 hours

    FTX dominos continue to fall: All that’s happened in the last 24 hours

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Ashneer Grover says his ‘Doglapan’ autobiography can make you quit job to start up or forever ditch the dream

    Ashneer Grover says his ‘Doglapan’ autobiography can make you quit job to start up or forever ditch the dream

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    VIEW | An Indian political upstart is taking populism back to the Bonaparte days

    VIEW | An Indian political upstart is taking populism back to the Bonaparte days

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Neuland Laboratories have surged 25 percent over the last two trading sessions after its September quarter results, in which EBITDA margin recovered to a multi-quarter high.
    The stock ended 20 percent higher on Thursday, following which it gained another 5 percent on Friday. It also hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,888, on an intraday basis on Friday.

    The company's EBITDA margin for the September quarter were back above the mark of 20 percent, jumping to 24 percent from 16.6 percent during the same period last year. The recovery was attributed to a shift in business mix towards higher margin products and various cost optimisation initiatives.

    Other parameters like revenue increased 14 percent from last year while net profit saw a four-fold jump to Rs 38 crore from Rs 10 crore last year.
    Even when compared to the June quarter, the company's topline grew 38 percent while the margin expanded 11 percentage points.

    Neuland Laboratories is a pharmaceutical manufacturer that provides active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), complex intermediates and custom manufacturing solutions services to customers located in around 80 countries.

    Shares of Neuland Laboratories ended 5 percent higher at Rs 1,780.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Neuland Laboratories

    Previous Article

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    Next Article

    HDFC and HDFC Bank rally over 6% after MSCI index rule change

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng