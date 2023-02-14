Neuland Laboratories shares gain most in two years after margin expands, debt repayment

The company’s EBITDA rose to Rs 54.08 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 32.4 crore a year ago.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd.'s shares surged by over 11 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the pharmaceutical manufacturer reported a steady 14 percent growth in revenue and an improvement in margins for the December quarter.

The stock rallied 11.5 percent to hit a high of Rs 1,564.60.

Neuland Laboratories on Monday announced a 14 percent year-on-year growth in revenue to Rs 269.2 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 236.5 crore a year ago. However, revenue was 8.3 percent lower quarter-on-quarter compared to Rs 293.7 crore in the September quarter.

The company's EBITDA rose to Rs 54.08 crore as against Rs 32.4 crore a year ago but was lower than Rs 69.3 crore in the September quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, margins improved to 20.1 percent compared to 13.7 percent a year ago as the API manufacturer shifted to higher-margin products. The margins stood at 24 percent in the September quarter.

The net profit jumped more than two-fold to Rs 30.5 crore from Rs 12.93 crore a year ago. However, the net profit was sequentially lower than Rs 38.45 crore in the September quarter.

Earnings per share more than doubled at Rs 23.8 as against Rs 10.08 a year ago.

For the nine-month period ending in December 2022, revenue rose by 12.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 785.8 crore compared to Rs 699.4 crore in the same period a year ago. EBITDA rose to Rs 153.3 crore in the nine months of the current financial year as against Rs 104.9 crore a year ago.

Margins were also higher at 19.5 percent against 15 percent in the corresponding period a year ago while net profit was at Rs 78.6 crore as against Rs 41.7 crore a year ago.

Neuland Laboratories is a pharmaceutical manufacturer that provides active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), complex intermediates, and custom manufacturing solutions services to customers located in around 80 countries.

Shares of Neuland Labs are trading 11.13 percent higher at Rs 1,559.45.