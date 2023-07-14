Netweb Technologies raises Rs 189 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The company has decided to allocate a total of 37.80 lakh equity shares to 25 anchor investors at Rs 500 apiece and 22 lakh equity shares to domestic mutual funds through a total of 19 schemes amounting to Rs 111.384 crore.

Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies India on Friday (July 14) said the company raised Rs 189 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale opening for public subscription.

The company has decided to allocate a total of 37.80 lakh equity shares to 25 anchor investors at Rs 500 apiece and 22 lakh equity shares to domestic mutual funds through a total of 19 schemes amounting to Rs 111.384 crore.

Foreign investors and domestic institutions like Nomura Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds , Eastspring Investments India Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, Franklin Templeton, Nippon Life India Trusteee, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund, and Whiteoak Capital are amongst investors who participated in the anchor round.

The initial share sale will be open for public subscription during July 17-19, according to the company.

Proceeds to the tune of Rs 32.77 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure, Rs 128.02 crore to support long-term working capital, and Rs 22.5 crore for debt payment, besides for general corporate purposes.

The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 610 crore and Rs 631 crore at the lower and upper end of the price band, respectively.

Delhi NCR-based Netweb Technologies is one of the country's leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) providers. It is one of the few original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the country and is a recipient of production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes of the government of India.

In fiscal year 2023, the company's revenue from operations jumped 80 percent to Rs 445 crore against Rs 247 crore a year ago and net profit more than doubled to Rs 47 crore from Rs 22.45 crore.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Post-IPO, equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.