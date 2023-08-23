Netweb Technologies one-month IPO lock-in period ends today, 20 lakh shares eligible for trading

Shares of Netweb Technologies India are in focus today as the company's one-month shareholder lock-in period ends today.

According to a note from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, 20 lakh shares of the company, or 3 percent of the overall outstanding shares will be eligible for trading from today's session.

Netweb Technologies is one of the recent successful listings. From an IPO price of Rs 500, the stock hit a high of Rs 953 in quick time. However, it has now entered a correction phase and is currently trading 15 percent below those record levels.

The company raised around Rs 631 crore through an initial public offer (IPO) that was open for subscription between July 17-19. The IPO received an overall subscription of 90.55 times. The stock listed on July 27 at a premium of nearly 90 percent to its issue price.

Net profit for the quarter also declined marginally to Rs 5.1 ccrore from Rs 5.6 crore in the March quarter. Margin expanded by 38 basis points to 8.5 percent.

Shares of Netweb Technologies are trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 798.