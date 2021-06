Nestle India share price fell over 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday after a report stated that the company’s 60 percent of mainstream food and drink products could not be considered healthy under a “recognised definition of health”.

An internal presentation circulated among top executives of Nestle early this year said that only 37 percent of Nestle’s food and beverage products had a rating of over 3.5 as per Australia’s health star rating system, reported Financial Times.

As per this system, food products are given scores out of 5 and the system is reportedly used in research by international groups.

Nestle has also acknowledged that some of its categories and products will never be ‘healthy’, no matter how much the company renovates, the report added.

A Nestlé S.A Spokesperson reacted to the report saying that the company was looking at its entire portfolio across the different phases of people’s lives to ensure its products are helping meet their nutritional needs and supporting a balanced diet.

“Our efforts build on a strong foundation of work over decades to improve the nutritional footprint of our products. For example, we have reduced the sugars and sodium in our products significantly in the past two decades, about 14-15 percent in the past 7 years alone. In recent years, we have launched thousands of products for kids and families that meet external nutrition yardsticks,” the company spokesperson added.

However, there is no clarity yet on what this means for Nestle’s products made and sold in India

“Nestlé India believes that nutrition is a fundamental need and the food industry has a vital role to play in enabling healthier lives. Driven by our purpose, we are constantly striving to increase the nutrient profile of our products, as well as innovate with new and nutritious offerings,” a Nestlé India spokesperson said.

At 11:15 am, the shares of Nestle India were trading flat at Rs 17,693.60 apiece on the BSE.