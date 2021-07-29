Nestle India shares drop after Q2 earnings. Here's what brokerages say

Nestle India’s stock fell as much as 1.04 percent to Rs 17,825.75 on the BSE on Thursday after briefly trading in positive territory. Nestle, on Wednesday, reported a 10.68 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 538.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Its total income increased 13.53 percent to Rs 3,506.17 crore.

Nestle reported earnings per share of Rs 55.86 in the quarter ended June 2021, against Rs 62.46 in the previous three-month period and Rs 50.47 in the quarter ended June 2020.

Growth in total and domestic sales was due to a base impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdown with production disruptions across factories, the company said.

Among the brokerages positive on Nestle India are CLSA, UBS, and Credit Suisse.

Here's what they said on the company's performance in the June quarter:

CLSA

The company's performance was weaker than expected on the EBITDA and PAT growth fronts, according to the brokerage. Unlike last year, when the sudden lockdown hindered supplies from North-focused manufacturing units, this time, the company was better, however, a drop in sales’ two-year CAGR from 10 percent to 8 percent was unsatisfactory. With more than 80 launches in the last five years and more than 40 products in the pipeline, CLSA expects the company to leverage penetration opportunities.

Incorporating the results for the first half of the year, the brokerage cut its earnings estimates by 3 percent. It maintained an 'outperform' rating but reduced its target price from Rs 19,000 to Rs 18,500.

UBS

The company's key categories drove growth while e-commerce accelerated, said the brokerage, which has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 21,500 apiece. The company's new product contribution is growing, while expansion is on track, it added.

Credit Suisse

The brokerage has a 'neutral' rating citing stretched valuations and limited room for a positive surprise. The company saw healthy growth, but is no longer an outlier, said the brokerage, which has a target of Rs 18,350 apiece on the stock. Credit Suisse remains positive on Nestle India's long-term prospects. It, however, cut its CY21-23 earnings estimate by three percent.

JPMorgan

The brokerage remained 'neutral' on Nestle India citing limited scope for earnings upgrades. The company's quarterly performance missed the revenue estimate while its gross margin declined on a QoQ basis, said the brokerage, which has a target of Rs 17,700 apiece on the stock.

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage has an 'equal-weight' call on the stock with a target of 17,511 apiece. The growing revenue contribution from e-commerce and innovations are key positives for the company, it said. Rising commodity prices leading to a 160-bps dip in the gross margin on a QoQ basis is negative.

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage maintained a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 18,600. It said the company's sales were below its expectation while the gross margin pressure was evident. Rising palm oil and packaging costs led to a lower-than-expected operating margin, resulting in a 5-6 percent miss to its EBITDA and PBT estimates, Motilal Oswal said. The structural opportunity in the Indian food space is extremely attractive, it added.

HDFC Securities

The brokerage maintained a 'reduce' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 17,108 apiece. While the company beat its estimate on the revenue front, its margin fell short of the brokerage's expectation.

At 10:05 am, Nestle India shares were down 0.78 percent at Rs 17,871.50 apiece on the bourse, underperforming the S&P BSE Sensex index, which was up 0.43 percent at 52,667.16.