ICICI Securities upgrades Nestle to 'add', raises target price

ICICI Securities upgraded Nestle India to 'add' from 'hold' on Thursday after the FMCG major reported its financial results for the October-December period. The brokerage also raised its target price for the Nestle stock to Rs 20,000 from Rs 19,500.

According to the brokerage, Nestle India continues to benefit from improved product availability and deeper expansion in lower-tier towns and villages.

However, the company may see some near-term challenges due to inflationary raw materials, according to ICICI Securities. "We believe Nestle could also look to rationalise marketing expenses due to inflationary pressure," it said.

Its long-term view remains intact on Nestle for four reasons:

structural tailwind from increasing consumer propensity to consume packaged foods

continued investment behind brands

renewed focus on distribution expansion (rural and e-commerce in particular)

significant increase in capex

ALSO READ

The company's milk product and nutrition segments may not be growth drivers in the near term, said the brokerage, which likes "the clarity that growth at the bottom-end should not be chased".