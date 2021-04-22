Nestle India reports 14.6% growth in Q1 profit: Should you buy, sell or hold?
Updated : April 22, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Nestle India reported a 14.6 percent year-on-year growth in the first-quarter profit at Rs 602.25 crore, backed by double-digit volume growth and better-than-expected operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 8.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,610.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. However, brokerages are mixed on the stock after the earnings. While Goldman Sachs has a 'sell' call, Macquarie is 'neutral' and Nomura has a 'buy' call. Here's what the brokerages have to say: