Nestle India reports 14.6% growth in Q1 profit: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Updated : April 22, 2021 09:01 AM IST

Nestle India reported a 14.6 percent year-on-year growth in the first-quarter profit at Rs 602.25 crore, backed by double-digit volume growth and better-than-expected operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 8.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,610.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. However, brokerages are mixed on the stock after the earnings. While Goldman Sachs has a 'sell' call, Macquarie is 'neutral' and Nomura has a 'buy' call. Here's what the brokerages have to say:

Pranati Deva

Goldman Sachs: The brokerage maintains a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 12,905. It is bearish on Nestle given the competitive intensity in key product categories.

Macquarie: The brokerage has a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target at Rs 18,200 per share. Nestle’s Q1 net profit is above estimates as lower employee costs offset margin contraction; continued strength in domestic sales raises comfort on EPS, it said.

Nomura: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 20,500 per share. It sees stable sales growth with a positive bias for Nestle going ahead.

Credit Suisse: The brokerage has a 'neutral' call on the stock due to stretched valuations with a target at Rs 18,350 per share. Steady topline for Nestle but margin pressure likely ahead, said the brokerage.

CLSA: The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 19,000 per share. It cut EPS estimates for the stock by 1-2 percent over FY20-23 and said Q1 operationally in-line but it is an earnings miss from non-operating heads.

Citi: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 18,710 per share. It said that Nestle reported steady revenue in Q1CY21 with slightly better margin expansion, adding that the business outlook remains fairly healthy.

