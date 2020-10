The share price of Nestle India gained over 3 percent on Monday after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended September 2020. The stock price rose as much as 3.22 percent to an intraday high of Rs 16,375.00 per share on the BSE.

At 12 pm, the shares were trading 2.27 percent higher at Rs 16,223.60 apiece as against a 0.69 percent fall in the benchmark Sensex.

The company registered a 1.4 percent fall in September quarter net profit at Rs 587 crore against Rs 595.3 crore in the year-ago period. However, the net profit rose by 20.7 percent sequentially.

Revenue during the quarter rose 10.1 percent YoY to Rs 3,541.7 crore with domestic sales growth at 10.2 percent and export sales growth at 9.4 percent, YoY.

The earnings of the company were higher than CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates on all parameters. Profit was estimated at Rs 565 crore while revenue at Rs 3,420 crore.

“Nestle India gets back to 'double-digit' growth, so we are committed to investing a further Rs 2,600 crore in India over the next three to four years,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Here’s brokerages’ view on the stock:

Jefferies

After 10-quarters of double-digit revenue growth, Nestle missed this mark in the June quarter but is back again during Q3CY20. This, coupled with a gross margin expansion, drove an earning surprise as Nestle reported a 16 percent YoY growth in Ebitda. The company has also unveiled its investment of Rs 26 billion over the next 3-4Y, signaling its positive outlook on the medium term, said the brokerage.

"We upgrade our CY20-22 EPS estimates by 2-4 percent to factor in this earnings beat. While Nestle remains a strong franchise and rides on the packaged food theme, valuation at 63x CY21 already capture this," said Jefferies.

The brokerage raised the target price to Rs 17,350 from Rs 16,650 earlier but retained a 'Hold' rating due to stiff valuations.

CLSA

"Nestlé India has returned to double-digit growth momentum after a return to normalcy in factory operations. We expect about 7 percent YoY volume and mix growth in 3Q with accelerated in-home consumption tailwinds. This, along with near normalcy in urban markets, is likely to help accelerate and support growth momentum. Accessing demand trends, the company has embarked on a capacity-expansion journey with total capex of about Rs 26 billion during the next 3-4 years," said CLSA.

The brokerage largely maintained operating expectations but cut EPS estimates 2-3 percent on lower treasury yield and increased depreciation.

It has raised the target price from Rs 16,100 to Rs 17,650, which implies an 11 percent upside. CLSA has upgraded the company from 'Sell' to 'Outperform'.

Motilal Oswal

"Despite the good results, there is a 3-4 percent reduction in erstwhile EPS forecasts for the next two years. This is attributable to the incremental capex announced, which has led to higher depreciation forecasts and lower other income forecasts," said MO.

"We value the company at 60x Sep’22E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 16,440," it added.

Sharekhan

Sharekhan has broadly maintained the earnings estimates for FY2021/22/23 to factor in-line operating performance in Q3CY2020. Nestle is the largest food company with a strong portfolio of brands in the ready-to-cook/drinks space, which will help the company to achieve good growth at a time when consumer habits are changing, with a greater preference for in-house food consumption, it said.

"The stock currently trades at 51x its CY2022E EPS. We maintain our buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 19,055," said Sharekhan.

ICICI Securities

Nestle seems to be in the sweet spot due to structural tailwind from increasing consumer propensity to consume packaged foods, key input remaining stable and significant increase in capex, said ICICI Securities.

"Our long-term positive view is intact; however, our primary research indicates likely lower birth rates in CY21, a potential headwind for its infant nutrition business in CY21," said ICICI Securities.

The brokerage has a 'Hold' rating with the target price unchanged at Rs 16,500.

