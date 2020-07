The share price of Nestle India declined more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the company’s June quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations. The stock fell as much as 2.91 percent to Rs 16,600.00 apiece on the BSE.

Nestle India reported an 11.2 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 at Rs 486.6 crore as against Rs 437.8 crore. The profit missed CNBC-TV18's poll estimates of Rs 520 crore.

Revenue during the quarter rose 1.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,050.5 crore but fell short of estimates of Rs 3225 crore.

The COVID-19-induced lockdowns disrupted the company's value chain and led to a fall in other income (down 48 percent). However, it was supported by a lower tax cost.

Domestic sales increased by 2.6 percent YoY to Rs 2,907.74 crore and exports fell 9.3 percent to Rs 133.71 crore in June quarter.

“Sales were adversely impacted due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown leading to production disruption across factories,” Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it delivered a strong performance in the 'e-commerce' channel which grew by 122 percent this quarter and contributed 3.6 percent to domestic sales.

“The demand in all 'Out of Home' consumption channels experienced a sharp decline due to the lockdown. However, Nestle brands enjoy trust, credibility and strength as far as 'in-home consumption' is concerned and this boosted sales of milk-based portfolios, NESCAFÉ Classic and NESCAFÉ Sunrise, all of which performed well this quarter,” company said.

Further, Maggi also witnessed solid growth towards the end of the quarter after initial supply constraints, it added.

Global brokerage CLSA downgraded the rating on Nestle India stock to 'Sell' from 'Underperform' and reduced target price to Rs 16,100 from 16,500 per share due to disappointing earnings, possibly on the back of concentrated production, supply constraints and high urban exposure.

“Nestle India’s top-line grew 2% but PBT declined 1%, 8%, and 15% below our estimates. Its OPM expanded 130 bps on the back of a 495 bps reduction in other operating costs. We expect double-digit growth momentum to resume in 3Q as operations normalise. Factoring-in a weak 1H, with higher interest and lower other income, we lower our earnings estimates for 20CL/21CL by 5%/2%,” CLSA said.

The brokerage now sees top-line and earnings Cagrs of 13% and 17% over 19-22CL and believes that the stock’s 64x 21CL PE is expensive.