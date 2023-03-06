Neogen Chemicals shares jumps on latest acquisition worth Rs 25 crore

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 60 days from the date of signing of the share purchase agreement.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. on Saturday announced the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in specialty chemicals maker BuLi Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. from US-based Livent USA Corp for around Rs 25 crore.

Reacting to the announcement, shares of Neogen Chemicals jumped as much as 5.6 percent in opening trade on Monday to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,362.95 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In a stock exchange notification on Saturday, Neogen said that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of 46.93 million equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each of BuLi Chem, thereby making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 60 days from the date of signing of the share purchase agreement.

BuLi Chemicals manufactures and supplies N Butyl Lithium to several leading pharma and agrochemical companies in India and across the world, and has built one of the few commercial facilities outside of China.

The acquisition would boost Neogen’s portfolio by enabling it to offer organolithium derivatives to existing pharma and agrochemical industries and further enhance its advanced intermediates and CSM (custom synthesis manufacturing) business.

Meanwhile, Livent’s chief commercial officer Walter Czarnecki said, “Neogen is focused on the pharmaceuticals and chemicals market in India and shares Livent’s commitment to employees and local communities. We look forward to seeing this facility and our former colleagues thrive under the new ownership and will do everything we can to support a smooth transition.”

Shares of Neogen Chemicals are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 1,340.75.