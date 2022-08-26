Nelco hits 10% upper circuit after deal with Intelsat to offer inflight WiFi

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Nelco Ltd hit 10 percent upper circuit on Friday after Luxembourg-based satellite service provider Intelsat announced it would offer inflight WiFi services in Indian skies through an agreement with the Tata Group satellite services firm.

Intelsat's airline partners and flyers will enjoy end-to-end broadband coverage on domestic and international aircraft flying to and from an Indian airport and flying over the country.

Shares of the satellite services firm have shot up by over 80percent in a year and are up 18.6 percent year-to-date.

"In addition to expanding our service coverage area for current customer airlines, our agreement with Nelco opens the possibility for Intelsat to serve India's domestic airlines. This is a fast-growing airline market, and there is considerable untapped potential for IFC growth," Intelsat president of Commercial Aviation Jeff Sare said in a statement.

Nelco has a permit to provide in-flight telecom services in India.

"As India's leading satcom service provider offering best-in-class services, we are now creating a great opportunity through this relationship with Intelsat for further growth of our Aero IFC services in the country in the coming years and we intend to be a leader in this market in India," Nelco Managing Director and CEO P J Nath said.

Nelco has been offering the Aero IFC services for more than two years with plans to introduce them to more airlines in collaboration with its global partners.

Nelco will provide inflight services using Intelsat's IS-33e high throughput satellite. IS-33e was launched in 2016 that provides C and Ku-band connectivity to parts of Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Intelsat's IS-33e satellite is approved by Indian government regulators, the statement said.

