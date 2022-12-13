English
market News stocks News

Power outage hits operations at Nelcast's Gudur plant in Andhra Pradesh
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 13, 2022 11:56:09 AM IST (Published)

Nelcast Ltd., a manufacturer of ductile and grey iron castings, has been suffering production loss due to a power supply breakdown since December 10.


The power supply at Nelcast’s plant at Gudur in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh has been temporarily disrupted since Saturday due to a main incoming transformer failure.

Apart from Gudur, Nelcast has two other plants in Ponneri in the Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu and Pedapariya in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. It recently automated the moulding lines at its oldest plant at Gudur in addition to upgrading all production lines.

MD and CEO P Deepak in a recent investor call said, “We used to run eight manual lines earlier, and today, with three automated lines we are able to get the same kind of productivity and capacity output.”

Nelcast Ltd. exports to the United States, Mexico, European Union, and South Asian countries. Nelcast’s exports rose to Rs 221 crore in the financial year 2022 from Rs 2.9 crore in the financial year 2015.

With automation in place on production lines, Nelcast is able to manufacture castings heavier than 400 kilograms.

Nelcast reported a 261 percent growth in its net profit in the September quarter at Rs 12.2 crore as against Rs 3.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its total revenue rose 37 percent to Rs 331.7 crore from Rs 242 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Nelcast Ltd. are trading at Rs 112.50, down 0.18 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
