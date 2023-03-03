English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsNCLT sanctions merger of HDFC units with HDFC Capital Advisors

NCLT sanctions merger of HDFC units with HDFC Capital Advisors

NCLT sanctions merger of HDFC units with HDFC Capital Advisors
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 3, 2023 11:34:37 PM IST (Published)

The NCLT sanctioned a composite scheme of amalgamation of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital into HDFC Capital Advisors, HDFC said in an exchange filing.

The country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd on Friday said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given approval for the merger of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital with HDFC Capital Advisors.

Recommended Articles

View All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The NCLT sanctioned a composite scheme of amalgamation of HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital into HDFC Capital Advisors, HDFC said in an exchange filing.
The amalgamation will result in simplification, streamlining and optimisation of the group structure and efficient administration, the order said.
Also Read: Anil Agarwal refuses to budge on zinc assets sale, says bond payments going strong
Early this week, the tribunal reserved the order for its approval of the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger after the parties sought 180 days more for the process.
HDFC has already received the required approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board, shareholders of HDFC and HDFC Bank, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, and the Competition Commission of India.
This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank expected to be finalised by the third quarter of the next financial year.
Also Read: Adani stake sale | Meet Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners, the man behind the Rs 15,446-cr move
The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 percent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of the bank.
Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HDFCNCLT

Next Article

Power Grid Corporation wins bid for 2 projects in Chhattisgarh

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X