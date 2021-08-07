NCLT admits McLeod Russel for insolvency proceedings

Kolkata-based tea manufacturer McLeod Russel said on Friday that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCL) had admitted an application against it under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for defaulting on the repayment of a loan worth Rs 100 crore.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited, a financial creditor, had sought the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against McLeod Russel for defaulting on dues of Rs 100 crore to it.

The insolvency court also appointed an interim resolution professional over the matter.

"By the said Order, Mr Kanchan Dutta, having Registration Number IBBI/IPA-001/IPP00202/2017-18/10391, has been appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) under the provisions of IBC," McLeod Russel said in a regulatory filing late on Friday.

According to the plea, McLeod Russel had entered a loan agreement with Techno Electric & Engineering in September 2018.

As of June 2019, McLeod Russel owed Rs 104.81 crore to the financial creditor, including the principal of Rs 100 crore. The loan amount together with interest was to be fully repaid on or before March 31, 2019, according to the plea.

Earlier on Friday, McLeod Russel shares ended 2.90 percent higher at Rs 33.70 apiece on BSE.

The tea manufacturer owes banks around Rs 4,000 crore including interest and was in the midst of a resolution plan but no clear understanding had been reached.

Meanwhile, the stake of the Khaitan family in the company had slumped to 10 per cent due to offloading of shares of pledged shares with lenders.