NCL Industries reports 27% growth in cement production and dispatches for December quarter

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 16, 2023 4:59:39 PM IST (Published)

The company reported that cement production rose by 27 percent to 712,820 MT in the December quarter.

Cement dispatches of NCL Industries Ltd. increased by 27 percent to 7,07,365 metric tonnes (MT) year-on-year in the December quarter compared to 5,57,698 MT in the year-ago period.


In an update for the December quarter, the company stated that its cement production rose by 27 percent to 712,820 MT from 560,962 MT in the year-ago quarter.

The production of cement boards declined by 3 percent to 19,314 MT in the December quarter compared to 19,891 MT a year ago while cement board dispatches were higher by 1 percent Y-o-Y at 19,394 MT in the quarter.

RMC production and sales rose by 5 percent YoY to 62,868 Cubic Metres while door production and sales spurted by 46 percent to 5,391 units in the December quarter.

Power production increased by 9 percent to 17.91 MU in the December quarter of FY23 from 16.37 MU in the year-ago period.

NCL Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Nagarjuna Cement) is a cement and building material manufacturer and supplier in the country.

It has two cement production units, one at Simhapuri (Suryapet district) in Telangana and the other at Kondapalli (Krishna district) in Andhra Pradesh and has an annual installed capacity of 2.70 million MT per annum.

The company is also involved in power production. Its energy division has two hydropower projects of 1,500MW capacity.

Shares of NCL Industries ended 1.88 percent higher at Rs 176.05 on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
