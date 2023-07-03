NCC bags orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore in June, led by buildings, electrical division

Of these new contracts, two orders worth Rs 1,355 crore are related to the building division, while one order of Rs 720 crore is related to the electrical division.

Construction and infrastructure developer NCC Ltd. has won new orders worth Rs 2,055 crore in June from various private and government agencies, according to its exchange filing.

Of these new contracts, two orders worth Rs 1,355 crore are related to the building division, while one order of Rs 720 crore is related to the electrical division.

The orders received need to be executed within 20-27 months of receipt, the company mentioned.

NCC is into diverse sectors of construction and infrastructural development related to buildings, transportation, water & environment, electrical (T&D), irrigation, mining and railways sectors.

The company in financial year 2023 had bagged orders worth Rs 25,895 crore taking its order book to Rs 50,244 crore, NCC told analysts in a conference call in May.

NCC reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 4,981.36 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2023, as against Rs 3,491.76 crore a year ago. The company reported an operational profit of Rs 464.61 crore for the quarter.

Shares of NCC are currently trading little changed at Rs 122, having cooled off from the day's high. The stock has gained 33 percent so far on a year-to-date basis. Over the last 12 months, the stock has more-than-doubled, returning over 120 percent to its shareholders.