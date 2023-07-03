CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsNCC bags orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore in June, led by buildings, electrical division

NCC bags orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore in June, led by buildings, electrical division

NCC bags orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore in June, led by buildings, electrical division
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 11:37:43 AM IST (Published)

Of these new contracts, two orders worth Rs 1,355 crore are related to the building division, while one order of Rs 720 crore is related to the electrical division.

Construction and infrastructure developer NCC Ltd. has won new orders worth Rs 2,055 crore in June from various private and government agencies, according to its exchange filing.

Live TV

Loading...

Of these new contracts, two orders worth Rs 1,355 crore are related to the building division, while one order of Rs 720 crore is related to the electrical division.
The orders received need to be executed within 20-27 months of receipt, the company mentioned.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X