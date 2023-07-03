NCC bags orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore in June, led by buildings, electrical division

Of these new contracts, two orders worth Rs 1,355 crore are related to the building division, while one order of Rs 720 crore is related to the electrical division.

Construction and infrastructure developer NCC Ltd. has won new orders worth Rs 2,055 crore in June from various private and government agencies, according to its exchange filing.

The orders received need to be executed within 20-27 months of receipt, the company mentioned.