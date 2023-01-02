NCC shares gain most in two months after winning five orders worth Rs 3,061 crore

The contracts need to be executed in a time span ranging from 18 months to 36 months.

Shares of NCC Ltd. surged more than 6 percent on Monday after the company bagged five new orders worth Rs 3,601 crore in the month of December from state government agencies.

Out of these five orders, two orders worth Rs 1,871 crore are related to the water division, two orders worth Rs 993 crore pertain to the electrical division, and one order worth Rs 738 crore is from the irrigation department.

The contracts need to be executed in a time span ranging from 18 months to 36 months.

Riding on the new order win, shares of NCC Ltd. rose as much as 7.66 percent to a high of Rs 90.55 in morning trade on the BSE on Monday.

In November, the infrastructure and construction company received two orders worth Rs 376 crore from state government agencies. Out of these orders, one order worth Rs 321 crore pertained to the electrical division, and the second order worth Rs 55 crore was for the roads division.

NCC group is engaged in the construction business and focuses on urban infrastructure, road construction, and township projects through its two subsidiaries — NCC Urban and NCC Infra. The company develops SEZs and builds schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, houses, offices, and commercial spaces.

In the September quarter, NCC's net sales increased to Rs 3,373.43 crore as against Rs 2,581.37 crore in the same period a year ago. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 137.54 crore.

Shares of NCC Ltd. are trading 6.50 percent higher at Rs 89.35.