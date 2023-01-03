NCC's Rs 40,000 crore order book has the market excited

According to Bloomberg data, all 15 analysts that track NCC have a buy recommendation on it.

Out of these orders, two orders, worth Rs 1,871 crore pertain to the water division, two orders worth Rs 993 crore are for the electrical division and one order worth Rs 738 crore is for the company's irrigation division. All the orders are from state government agencies.

Brokerage firm DAM Capital says that the company won orders worth Rs 5,000 crore in the December quarter. The company's order book is estimated to be worth Rs 42,000 crore, which is 4.2 times its revenue for financial year 2022.

NCC is the preferred pick from the infrastructure space for DAM Capital.

DAM Capital's sentiments are also echoed by Yes Securities, which has a buy rating on NCC with a price target of Rs 100. The firm says that as awarding momentum picks up, the company can leverage its strong execution capabilities.

Shares of NCC are trading at 8 times the Earnings per Share of financial year 2025, which is Rs 10.8.

On the charts, the stock is trading well above its 50, 100 and 200-day moving average. Monday's 9 percent surge was also the biggest in a single-day for NCC since April last year.

The stock has now gained in five out of the last six trading sessions and 22 percent of the shares traded on Monday were marked for delivery, according to data available.

Shares are trading close to their 52-week high of Rs 96.9.