NCC wins orders worth Rs 2,088 crore in May, 2023 total crosses Rs 11,000 crore

Shares of NCC Ltd. gained 3.5 percent in Thursday’s trade after the company announced receiving new orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the month of May 2023. With this, the total orders won by the company in 2023 has crossed the Rs 11,000 crore mark.

The construction and infrastructure firm informed the bourses on June 1, that it received total orders aggregating to Rs 2,088 crore for the month of May from state government agencies.

Out of the total orders, the Building Division of the company received orders worth Rs 1,668 crore, while the Water Division secured orders worth Rs 420 crore.

In the previous month of April, the construction company secured six orders amounting to Rs 3,344 crore, from the state as well as Central government agencies.

Of these, the Buildings Division secured three orders worth Rs 2,506 crore, the Electrical Division bagged two orders valuing Rs 539 crore, and one order worth Rs 300 crore was for the Water Division.

In March 2023, the company received a total of five new orders worth Rs 1,919 crore, of which two orders worth Rs 952 crore were assigned to the Transportation Division, two orders worth Rs 792 crore were for Electrical Division, and one worth Rs 175 crore was received by the Building Division.

NCC received three new orders worth Rs 2,374 crore in February 2023, and four new orders totalling Rs 1,755 crore in the month of January as well.