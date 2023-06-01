NCC wins orders worth Rs 2,088 crore in May, 2023 total crosses Rs 11,000 crore

With this, the total orders won by the company in 2023 has crossed the Rs 11,000 crore mark.

Shares of NCC Ltd. gained 3.5 percent in Thursday’s trade after the company announced receiving new orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the month of May 2023. With this, the total orders won by the company in 2023 has crossed the Rs 11,000 crore mark.

Live Tv

Loading...

The construction and infrastructure firm informed the bourses on June 1, that it received total orders aggregating to Rs 2,088 crore for the month of May from state government agencies.