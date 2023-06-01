English
NCC wins orders worth Rs 2,088 crore in May, 2023 total crosses Rs 11,000 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 3:29:26 PM IST (Published)

With this, the total orders won by the company in 2023 has crossed the Rs 11,000 crore mark.

Shares of NCC Ltd. gained 3.5 percent in Thursday’s trade after the company announced receiving new orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the month of May 2023. With this, the total orders won by the company in 2023 has crossed the Rs 11,000 crore mark.

The construction and infrastructure firm informed the bourses on June 1, that it received total orders aggregating to Rs 2,088 crore for the month of May from state government agencies.


Out of the total orders, the Building Division of the company received orders worth Rs 1,668 crore, while the Water Division secured orders worth Rs 420 crore.

