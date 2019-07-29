NBFCs will continue to be among our top holdings, says Samir Arora of Helios Capital

Samir Arora, founder & fund manager at Helios Capital shared his views on markets and select stocks, sectors.

“Some of the selling on large stocks was just because of guidance and discussion and slow down but that is the strength of these companies. If Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank says that they are seeing a slowdown or that they are making corrections that is the strength that they can see it first. They have the ability to tell the public without hiding things knowing that the market should trust them to do the right thing. None of those are bad stocks and we continue to hold all of them,” Arora said on Monday.

When asked if the market is worried about Aditya Puri’s term ending and if he would go ahead and buy HDFC Bank or advise buy, Arora replied, “These things will be there in the backdrop but one and a half years ahead of time, I don’t think markets are that long-term to think so much ahead of time particularly when the rest of the market is doing badly. So these things will matter closer to the date but I am sure that the one who will come up will be somebody new who would have some credibility which the market will accept.”

"Aditya Puri should have had the systems and the second line of management, which clearly they do have, to make it maybe not completely painless but not a very painful transition", he said.

On the auto stocks, Arora said, “It is not only short-term cyclical factor. There are some philosophical issues about the auto sector. More than that you need job creation, you need people not to buy cars out of their savings but from their earnings and then there are these issues about whether you should have electric vehicles (EVs) or you should have the internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. So there so many other issues about shared mobility and then stuff like that. Once you hit a slowdown, it is not very easy to reverse it very easily.”

With regards to the IT space, Arora said. “In any case, IT is having the market forces behind it. Plus the rest of the market is doing badly, so there is a bit of hiding in that,” he added.

"HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Titan are not bad stocks and we continue to hold all of them," he said.