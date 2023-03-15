NBCC wins work order worth Rs 500 crore from Government of Puducherry - its third in March

The work order is for the construction of a government medical college and hospital at Karaikal in Puducherry.

Construction engineering company NBCC (India) Ltd. has bagged an order worth Rs 500 crore from the Government of Puducherry for the construction of a medical college.

NBCC informed bourses that the work order is for the construction of a government medical college and hospital at Karaikal in Puducherry.

The construction engineering major has announced receiving multiple work orders of around Rs 1,270 crore so far in March.

The company on March 6 announced bagging three work orders worth Rs 541.02 crore. These included a Rs 23.75 crore contract for the construction of a critical care block in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, under National Health Mission.

The second order was for the development of a new industrial estate in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 217.22 crore and the third order worth Rs 300 crore was for the construction of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Indian Oil’s Odisha Campus in Bhubaneswar.

The company on March 9 announced that it received an order for the construction of a new campus for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh for Rs 229.81 crore.

NBCC reported a profit of Rs 69.1 crore, down over 16 percent year-on-year, for the December quarter of as against Rs 82.6 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the margin rose 90 basis points to 4.5 percent against 3.6 percent in the same quarter last year.