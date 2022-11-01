Homemarket newsstocks news

NBCC shares end higher after winning two orders worth over Rs 300 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

The company has bagged two orders from the Mission Directorate, National Health Mission, Odisha, and NLC India Ltd.

NBCC India Ltd. shares closed 3 percent higher on Tuesday after it announced that the company has secured orders worth Rs 313.93 crore from two government entities.

The company bagged two orders from the Mission Directorate, National Health Mission, Odisha, and NLC India Ltd.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company informed that the order from Mission Directorate, National Health Mission, Odisha, is worth Rs 238.93 crore. The order from NCL India Ltd., a public sector undertaking under the Coal Ministry, is approximately worth Rs 75 crore.

According to NBCC, the order from Mission Directorate, NHM, Odisha, includes construction and renovation work of different  Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Headquarter  Hospitals (DHH), Integrated Public Health Labs, Central Sterile Service Dept CSSD and Training Hub identified by NHM Odisha.

For NLC India's order, NBCC will undertake the construction of CISF Barracks and Trainees - Executive Hostel Complex at Neyveli Township in Cuddalore District of Tamil Nadu.

In August, the state-owned company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the redevelopment of a housing complex at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Central Delhi. The total cost of the project was Rs 175 crore.

It also bagged a deal worth Rs 33 crore from the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) for the Demolition and construction of a Hostel building at the NCUI complex in south Delhi.

Shares of NBCC ended 3.4 percent higher at Rs 33.55 on Tuesday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
