NBCC and its subsidiary receive multiple work orders worth Rs 528.4 crore

HSCC (India), the wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC has won two work orders worth Rs 478.41 crore from domestic entities.

NBCC (India) Ltd. on Wednesday announced that the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary HSCC (India) Ltd. have received multiple work orders worth Rs 528.41 crore.

The construction engineering company has been awarded a work order worth Rs 50 crore by National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC). As per the order details, NBCC will have to conduct the repair and renovation work on multiple floors of FD-NFDC’s buildings in Peddar road, Mumbai.

The renovation work will be carried out on the 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th and 9th floors of the entity’s Phase-II building, along with the ground to 7th floor of FD-NFDC’s Phase-I building.

HSCC (India), the wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC has won two work orders worth Rs 478.41 crore from domestic entities.

The first order worth Rs 130 crore, is from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Under this order, HSCC will comprehensively plan, design, construct, supervise and monitor the construction work of the Critical Care Block having 150 beds in PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Another work order awarded to HSCC (India) comes from the Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Maharashtra. The project is worth Rs 348.41 crore.

HSCC will work as a Project Management Consultant on a turnkey basis for the construction of 100-seat government medical along with a hospital having 430 beds in the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Nasik, Maharashtra.

The time periods for the execution of none of the aforementioned work orders have not been decided yet.

Shares of NBCC ended unchanged at Rs 33.90 on Wednesday.