NBCC shares plunge 13% after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Shares of NBCC (India) plunged as much as 13.3 percent to Rs 34.35 on Friday after the state-owned engineering firm reported a 39 percent decline in its June-quarter consolidated net profit, missing estimates.

NBCC (India) said consolidated net profit fell to Rs 51 crore in the three months ended June 30, compared to Rs 83 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Delhi-based company was expected to report a net profit of Rs 75.5 crore, according to a report by ICICI Direct.

Total income declined 16 percent to Rs 1,942 crore in June quarter while income from operations also fell 16 percent to Rs 1,891 crore.

At 10:05 AM, the stock was down 11.8 percent at Rs 34.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.6 percent. The stock has fallen over 38 percent this year and 54 percent in the last 1 year.

