NBCC shares plunge 13% after reporting disappointing quarterly results
Updated : August 09, 2019 10:28 AM IST
Shares of NBCC (India) plunged over 13 percent on Friday after the stock reported a 39 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 51 crore.
Its total income declined 16 percent to Rs 1,942 crore from Rs 2,308 crore YoY.
