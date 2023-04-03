NBCC secures construction order worth Rs 448 crore

NBCC India will be responsible for the construction of the border and road between BP No. 2,350 to BP. No. 2,364 (length 88.58 Kms) in Mizoram, along Indo Bangladesh Border (IBB), the company said in a statement.

Construction engineering company, NBCC India, on Monday, said it has bagged an order of Rs 488.02 crore from the ministry of home affairs.

NBCC India will be responsible for the construction of the border and road between BP No. 2,350 to BP. No. 2,364 (length 88.58 Kms) in Mizoram, along Indo Bangladesh Border (IBB), the company said in a statement. The company revealed that the nature of the contract is Project Management Consultancy (PMC) on a deposit work basis.

Last week, Pawan Kumar Gupta of NBCC India told CNBC-TV18 that the company’s Amrapali project was proceeding well. The company would get business worth Rs 7,000-8,000 crore for these projects.

In March, NBCC India's arm, HSCC (India), got a work order worth Rs 81 crore from AIIMS, New Delhi. During the same period, NBCC sold 1.05 lakh square feet of the built-up area of the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi for Rs 415.10 crore.

Also in March, NBCC India’s arm issued a Letter of Award (LoA) to Nyati Engineers and Consultants for a project of Rs 625 crore.

The company reported its Q3 earnings in February. Its profit plummeted over 16 percent to Rs 69.1 crore against Rs 82.6 crore in the same quarter last year. However, its margin improved to 4.5 percent against 3.6 percent in the same quarter last year.

The stocks of NBCC India settled at Rs 35.65 per share when the market closed today. However, the stock has been struggling this year as it is down by over 8 percent to date.