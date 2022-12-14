NBCC shares end 3% higher after winning business worth Rs 300 crore in November

NBCC had secured a total business of Rs 332.80 crore in the month of October 2022.

Public sector construction company NBCC (India) Ltd., formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited., ended 3 percent higher on Wednesday, after the company secured business worth over Rs 300 crore in the month of November.

The total business won in November stood at Rs 300.41.

The company on November 28 announced that it was awarded two projects worth a cumulative Rs 271.62 crore. The orders included the construction of the stalled projects of the erstwhile Amrapali Corporate Hub in Manesar, Haryana, and the special repair as well as upgradation work at Amrapali Projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

The state-run construction company returned to profitability in the September quarter with a net profit of Rs 99 crore compared to a Rs 4.5 crore net loss in the June quarter. The company’s income from operations increased 8 percent to Rs 2,029 crore from Rs 1,879 crore during the same period a year ago.

NBCC is expecting revenue worth Rs 9,000 crore during the current financial year. For the first six months of the year, NBCC has earned Rs 3,828 crore as revenue from operations.