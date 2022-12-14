English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

NBCC shares end 3% higher after winning business worth Rs 300 crore in November

NBCC shares end 3% higher after winning business worth Rs 300 crore in November

NBCC shares end 3% higher after winning business worth Rs 300 crore in November
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 3:42:12 PM IST (Published)

NBCC had secured a total business of Rs 332.80 crore in the month of October 2022. 

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell NBCC (India) share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Public sector construction company NBCC (India) Ltd., formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited., ended 3 percent higher on Wednesday, after the company secured business worth over Rs 300 crore in the month of November.


The total business won in November stood at Rs 300.41.

The company on November 28 announced that it was awarded two projects worth a cumulative Rs 271.62 crore. The orders included the construction of the stalled projects of the erstwhile Amrapali Corporate Hub in Manesar, Haryana, and the special repair as well as upgradation work at Amrapali Projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

NBCC had secured a total business of Rs 332.80 crore in the month of October 2022.

The state-run construction company returned to profitability in the September quarter with a net profit of Rs 99 crore compared to a Rs 4.5 crore net loss in the June quarter. The company’s income from operations increased 8 percent to Rs 2,029 crore from Rs 1,879 crore during the same period a year ago.

NBCC is expecting revenue worth Rs 9,000 crore during the current financial year. For the first six months of the year, NBCC has earned Rs 3,828 crore as revenue from operations.

Shares of NBCC ended 3 percent higher at Rs 42.60. The stock is down 8.8 percent so far this year.

Also Read: NBCC maintains revenue guidance of Rs 9,000 crore for current financial year
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

NBCCNBCC shares

Previous Article

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Next Article

Coal India issues Letter of Acceptance for seven greenfield coal projects through MDO