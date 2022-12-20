Homemarket newsstocks news

NBCC bags orders worth Rs 69 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corp

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 3:28:56 PM IST (Published)

As part of the contract, NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation), a central public sector undertaking, will build a new multistorey complex comprising 100 quarters, for which it has to demolish the existing 224 quarters.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
