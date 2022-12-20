NBCC bags orders worth Rs 69 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corp

As part of the contract, NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation), a central public sector undertaking, will build a new multistorey complex comprising 100 quarters, for which it has to demolish the existing 224 quarters.

NBCC (India) Ltd. has secured a new order from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL) for the construction of 100 quarters at Bhoinager in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. The order value is Rs 69.3 crore.

In November, NBCC had secured a total business of Rs 300.41 crore. The latest project built by NBCC was the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11. Built at a cost of Rs 268 crore, the AIIA complex consists of an academic block, a hostel, a convention centre, a sports facility, and a dietary centre.

NBCC has been a major player in the development of upcoming healthcare infrastructure in the country. The company has executed major healthcare projects across the country such as AIIMS medical colleges and other hospitals.

The company recorded a 19.84 percent y-o-y growth in turnover at Rs 1,542.45 crore for the September quarter. The profit before tax (PBT) rose 53.61 percent to Rs 130.12 crore.

NBCC has been a preferred partner for the government for infrastructure projects as 92 percent of business revenue comes from the PMC segment and redevelopment works.