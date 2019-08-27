Market
NBCC jumps 8% after SC orders release of Rs 7.16 crore to finish Amrapali projects
Updated : August 27, 2019 10:59 AM IST
At 10:15 AM, NBCC's shares were trading 8.46 percent higher at Rs 35.90 per share on the NSE.
Intraday, the shares gained 8.78 percent to Rs 35.95.
The stock jumped 12 percent this week alone.
