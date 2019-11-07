NBCC (India) surges 17% on heavy volumes post FM Nirmala Sitharaman's realty package

NBCC (India) ltd surged over 17 percent on Thursday on the back of heavy volumes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost realty sector.

On Wednesday, Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a special window to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector. The government will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund (AIF).

The stock gained on optimism that NBCC, a government Navratna Enterprise, will bag all stalled projects in the housing sector. On Tuesday as well, the Supreme Court during the Jaypee Infratech resolutio process allowed only the NBCC and Suraksha Realty to submit their revised proposals before the Committee of Creditors.

NBCC opened with a gain of nearly 10 percent at Rs 42.20 and touched the day's high at Rs 45. The stock had closed at Rs 38.40 apiece on Wednesday.

So far this year, NBCC shares have corrected by over 25 percent, but the stock has surged more than 32 percent in the last one month.

Apart from NBCC, shares of major real estate companies also rallied on Thursday. The sectoral gauge, NSE's Nifty Realty index rose 3 percent, after Sitharaman's announcement.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded 131 points higher at 40,601.