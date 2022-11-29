English
NBCC wins construction orders worth Rs 272 crore for Amrapali Projects

NBCC wins construction orders worth Rs 272 crore for Amrapali Projects

NBCC wins construction orders worth Rs 272 crore for Amrapali Projects
By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 12:41:30 PM IST (Published)

NBCC has been awarded an order for Rs 42.44 crore to build the remaining part of the Amrapali Corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana.

NBCC India Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it has secured orders worth Rs 271.62 crore for the construction and special repair works of two projects of real estate major Amrapali Group.


NBCC has been awarded an order for Rs 42.44 crore to build the remaining part of the Amrapali Corporate Hub at IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana.

The second order, worth Rs 229.18 crore, is for 'special repair and up-gradation works of civil, electrical, mechanical and plumbing along with all allied works required due to a lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida & Greater Noida'.

As per the direction of Amrapali Stalled Projects and Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) and with the Supreme Court's nod, NBCC has taken up several residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida for completion.

Also Read: NBCC returns to profitability in September quarter led by PMC, real estate business

Earlier this month, the company bagged two orders from the Mission Directorate, National Health Mission, Odisha, and NLC India Ltd.

The order from Mission Directorate, National Health Mission, Odisha, was worth Rs 238.93 crore. The order from NCL India Ltd., a public sector undertaking under the Coal Ministry, was approximately worth Rs 75 crore.

The state-run construction company told CNBC-TV18 recently that is aiming for new business worth Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 6,500 crore this year. For the first six months of the year, it earned Rs 3,828 crore as revenue from operations.
The NBCC stock is currently trading at Rs 41.55, up 1.09 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
