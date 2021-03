Nazara Technologies made a strong debut on the stock exchanges Tuesday as the shares got listed at Rs 1,990 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 80.74 percent to the issue price of Rs 1,101. On BSE, the shares were listed with 79.02 percent premium at Rs 1,971.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nazara Technologies was subscribed 175.5 times during March 17-19. The offer has received bids for 51.25 crore shares against the IPO size of 29.20 lakh equity shares.

The IPO comprised an offer for sale of up to 6,91,900 equity shares by the promoters; 43,87,863 equity shares by the investor selling shareholders and 2,14,629 equity shares by the other selling shareholders.

Nazara Technologies, which is backed by ace investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and IIFL, is the leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America.

Its offerings include interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket Championship (WCC) and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia, Nodwin and Sportskeeda, Halaplay and Qunami.