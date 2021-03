The initial public offering (IPO) of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies was subscribed 175.29 times during March 17-19. The offer received bids for 51.25 crore shares against the IPO size of 29.20 lakh equity shares and the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on March 24.

The offer comprised an offer for sale of up to 6,91,900 equity shares by the promoters; 43,87,863 equity shares by the investor selling shareholders and 2,14,629 equity shares by the other selling shareholders.

Read Here: Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 175.29 times on final day

Nazara Technologies, which is backed by ace investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and IIFL, had raised Rs 262 crore from anchor investors on March 16.

The company is the leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America.

Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar Link Intime India's website as well as on BSE.

Here's how to check allotment status:

On BSE

- On the official BSE website, click on the Application Check link or click here

- Select 'equity' as an issue type and select 'Nazara Technologies' from the drop-down list.

- Insert your application number and PAN and press 'enter'.

- Prove that you are a human by clicking on the check box and click on the 'search' button.

On the Registrar's website

- Open Link Intime India's website by clicking here.

- From the list, select the IPO name.

- Choose one from the following -- application number, client ID, or PAN.

- If you are selecting the application number, select the application type from ASBA or Non-ASBA, then enter the application number.

- If you are selecting DP or Client ID, select your depository and enter the ID.

- Enter the 'captcha' and hit 'submit'.