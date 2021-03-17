  • SENSEX
Nazara Technologies IPO sails through on first day; issue subscribed over 2 times

Updated : March 17, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Retail investors have shown a strong response to the issue as their reserve portion has been subscribed 6.94 times.
The reserved portion for Qualified institutional buyers' has been subscribed 11 percent.
Non-institutional investors' portion has been subscribed 1.93 times.
