Nazara Technologies IPO sails through on first day; issue subscribed over 2 times Updated : March 17, 2021 01:32 PM IST Retail investors have shown a strong response to the issue as their reserve portion has been subscribed 6.94 times. The reserved portion for Qualified institutional buyers' has been subscribed 11 percent. Non-institutional investors' portion has been subscribed 1.93 times. Published : March 17, 2021 01:32 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply