Nazara Tech subsidiaries pull out majority of the funds from Silicon Valley Bank

The two step-down subsidiaries Kiddopia and Mediawrkz held cash balances at SVB, worth Rs 64 crore.

Nazara Technologies subsidiaries Kiddopia and Mediawrkz, on March 15 were given unrestricted access to the entire amount of Rs 64 crore that was held in the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Out of the total amount, Rs 60 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts outside of Silicon Valley Bank, and the balance amount of Rs 4 crore remains in those accounts for unrestricted operational use.

On March 10, the Silicon Valley Bank, a lender to some big technology names, became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis. The collapse of SVB was followed by Nazara Technologies informing the exchanges that two of its step-down subsidiaries Kiddopia and Mediawrkz held cash balances at SVB, worth Rs 64 crore.

In a CNBC-TV18 interview on March 13, Joint MD Nitish Mittersain said, “Silicon Valley Bank developments took us by surprise, but the overnight statement by the US Federal Reserve gives us hope about recovering the entire amount. SVB Financial offered faster onboarding of accounts for international companies. Kiddopia has sufficient funds to meet working capital needs and doesn’t need to step in to support the subsidiaries. There is no risk of job cuts.”

The company reported a 76 percent rise in its December quarter net profit, while the margin shrunk by more than 600 basis points (bps).

Shares of Nazara Technologies are trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 501.70.