Navratri Effect: Jewellery stocks surge as Titan, Kalyan kick off festive season with strong Q2 performance

Jewellery stocks were buzzing in trade as the 42-days-long festive season began with Navratri on Thursday, October 7. Investors pinned hopes on the festive season as Titan posted a strong, across-the-board recovery in demand after the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Titan Company shares surged as much as 11 percent to a 52-week high of Rs Rs 2,378 on BSE.

Titan's revenue jumped 78 percent on year in the second quarter of the current financial year. Kalyan Jewellers posted a 60 percent jump in revenue.

Other jewellery stocks also jumped thanks to the momentum created by Titan. Kalyan Jewellers surged almost 13 percent after the company reported 60 percent growth in revenue from its India operations.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri shares spiked as much as 17 percent to Rs 94.35. Thangamayil Jewellery shares also hit a 52-week high Thursday, rising over 11 percent.

At the time of publishing this report, Titan was up over 10 percent at Rs 2,365, and Kalyan 13.6 percent at Rs 80.4. TBZ Jewellers was up 14 percent at Rs 91.85 while Thangamayil was up nine percent at Rs 1,226.

"After two years of decline, jewellers are expected to see double-digit growth in revenues this fiscal. Increased spending on wedding and festive jewellery might support sales," Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99, told CNBCTV18.com.

