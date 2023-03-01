Navkar Corporation gets approval to commence operations at inland container depot in Gujarat

The Commissioner of Customs Office in Jamnagar on February 28 granted the company approval for starting operations at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) located in Morbi.

Navkar Corporation Ltd. gained more than 4 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the logistics company announced receiving approval for the commencement of operations for an Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Morbi, Gujarat.

T he company said that the Commissioner of Customs Office in Jamnagar granted the company approval on February 28 for starting operations at the ICD located in Vadharva village of the Morbi district.

For the December quarter, Navkar Corporation's net profit more than tripled to Rs 42.33 crore compared to Rs 12.52 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the company’s net sales in the December quarter declined by 54.3 percent to Rs 99.39 crore, compared to Rs 217.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Navkar Corporation’s EBITDA of Rs 15.79 crore was 68.6 percent lower than Rs 50.28 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Shares of Navkar Corporation are trading 3.47 percent higher at Rs 52.15.